By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 All U.S. states except for
Delaware have escaped the possibility of falling back into
recession, as they reap the rewards of strong private-sector
employment and a burgeoning energy sector, according to an
analysis released on Tuesday.
Moody's Analytics, which tracks state and metropolitan
economies, added Illinois, Wisconsin and Alabama to its list of
states in recovery. That left Delaware alone in its "at risk of
recession" category.
Moody's Analytics, a unit of Moody's evaluates economics and
financial risk around the world. A separate unit, the credit
ratings agency Moody's Investors Service, recently said the
outlook for states is now stable, after five years of being
negative.
"The labor market recoveries in those three states were
lagging behind," said Moody's Analytics Associate Economist
Brent Campbell.
But over the last six months, private-sector jobs have grown
in Alabama. Chicago, where the financial services sector is
strong, is leading the Illinois economy into stable territory.
In Wisconsin, healthcare is driving the recovery, Campbell
said. That sector is also helping other states, especially those
with older populations.
From July to August, healthcare and social assistance gained
38,300 jobs, the federal government recently reported. Over the
year from August 2012, the sector added 353,700 jobs.
Delaware has "just lagged behind the rest of the U.S. It's
not necessarily performing poorly," Campbell said, noting he
expects to move Delaware into the recovery column soon.
Natalie Cohen, managing director of municipal securities
research at Wells Fargo Securities, said she was "not sure"
about designating Delaware as being at risk of recession.
"Their employment growth looks okay and their finances are
reasonable," she said.
In July, the latest month data is available, Delaware's
jobless rate was 7.4 percent, the same as the national rate.
Alabama's was 6.3 percent and Wisconsin's 6.8 percent. Illinois
had one of the highest rates in the nation at 9.2 percent.
Moody's Analytics considers multiple factors alongside
employment - mainly housing and industrial production - when
assessing the business cycle in a state.
Currently no state is in recession, it found, and seven are
in economic expansion.
Most of those in expansion, Alaska, Texas, Oklahoma, North
Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Utah, are experiencing an
energy boom led by natural gas. Campbell said other western
states such as California and Washington are once again
flourishing as the technology sector picks up steam.
The 2007-09 recession, the longest and deepest since the
Great Depression, was fairly uniform across the states, sparing
only North Dakota. The recovery, though, has proven uneven.
"The West and the South have led the recovery," said
Campbell. "The Northeast is probably the farthest behind. That's
been the story since the Great Recession."