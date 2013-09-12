WASHINGTON, Sept 12 States, cities and school
districts are pressing the U.S. Senate to vote on "No Child Left
Behind" education legislation, after the House of
Representatives passed its version of the bill two months ago.
The nine state and local government groups that sent the
letter, including the National Governors Association, said they
were "encouraged" when the Republican-dominated House of
Representatives passed its version of the school funding law in
July.
"We urge each chamber to come together to agree on a common,
bipartisan path forward to ensure a world class education for
our nation's children," they wrote.
In the U.S. lawmaking system, the House and Senate pass
separate bills that they must reconcile into one piece of
legislation for President Barack Obama to sign. Democrats
currently control the Senate, while Republicans hold power in
the House, and the deep division between the parties could
prevent agreement on a single education bill.
The Senate Education committee approved a version of the
bill in June, but the full Senate has yet to take it up. The
committee chairman, Senator Tom Harkin, a Democrat from Iowa,
has said the House bill "falls short."
State and local officials have been pushing for a new
version of the funding law since it nominally expired five years
ago. Since then, states have operated under temporary extensions
of the law as well as Obama's grant program known as "Race to
the Top."
The federal government provides only 5 percent of education
funding in the country. States, which provide 44 percent,
though, have had a hard time supporting schools because of
reduced revenues due to the economic downturn.
No Child Left Behind, which passed 12 years ago with strong
bipartisan support, also tied funding to students' performance
on standardized tests and penalized schools for "failing" -
measures that educators have said were too restrictive. Since
2011 Obama has granted waivers to some states from parts of the
law, if they agree to follow his requirements on college
preparation, testing and boosting graduation rates.
The waivers "often impose new criteria not formally
authorized in No Child Left Behind or by Congress on states,
school districts and schools," the groups wrote. "Only a full
reauthorization ... can support state and local innovation."