NEW YORK, Oct 19 The unemployment rate fell last
month in most states considered key to the U.S. presidential
election, including Nevada and Colorado, data from the Labor
Department showed on Friday.
Overall, regional and state unemployment rates were
generally lower in September. Jobless rates fell in 41 states
and the District of Columbia in September from August, rose in
six and were unchanged in three states.
Compared with last year, jobless rates fell in 44 states and
the District of Columbia and rose in six.
The contest between President Barack Obama and Republican
challenger Mitt Romney is heating up in states where polls
suggest voters are undecided.
The election is on Nov. 6, a little under three weeks.
The national unemployment rate fell to 7.8 percent in
September, it lowest since President Obama took office nearly
four years ago.
But the slow pace of economic growth and high level of
unemployment have been a focal point of the campaigns ahead of
the election. Of the eleven states where the polls are currently
tight, about half had unemployment rates above the national
average.
Nevada, considered to be one of the battlegrounds of the
election, had the highest unemployment rate in the country at
11.8 percent, down from 12.1 percent in August. In Colorado, the
jobless rate fell to 8 percent in September from 8.2 percent the
previous month.
Unemployment fell in eight other such swing states, with
North Carolina at 9.6 percent and Wisconsin down to 7.3 percent.
Virginia and New Hampshire held steady, while Pennsylvania's
jobless rate rose to 8.2 percent from 8.1.