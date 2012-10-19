By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Oct 19 The unemployment rate fell last
month in most states, including those considered undecided in
the U.S. presidential election, data from the Labor Department
showed on Friday.
Stubbornly high unemployment is a key issue in the Nov. 6
election. The contest between President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney is heating up in states where
polls suggest voters are undecided.
Overall, regional and state unemployment rates were
generally lower in September. Jobless rates fell in 41 states
and the District of Columbia from August, rose in six and were
unchanged in three states.
Compared with a year ago, jobless rates fell in 44 states
and the District of Columbia and rose in six.
"Overall, following last month's rather negative report,
this one is definitely very encouraging," said Michael Dolega,
an economist at TD Bank Group. "Specifically, the statistically
significant declines across the board and employment gains."
In swing-state Florida, the jobless rate fell to 8.7 percent
from 8.8 percent.
"Florida basically is gaining on the rebound in housing;
it's created 4,000 jobs in construction," said Dolega.
"Construction has been shedding jobs, so this is a nice turn
around for them."
The national unemployment rate fell to 7.8 percent in
September, the lowest since President Obama took office nearly
four years ago.
But the slow pace of economic growth and high level of
unemployment have been a focal point of the campaigns. Of the
eleven states where the polls are currently tight, about half
had unemployment rates above the national average.
Among swing states, Nevada had the highest unemployment rate
in the country at 11.8 percent, down from 12.1 percent in
August. In Colorado, the jobless rate fell to 8 percent in
September from 8.2 percent the previous month.
Unemployment fell in eight other such states, with North
Carolina at 9.6 percent and Wisconsin down to 7.3 percent.
Virginia and New Hampshire held steady.
Pennsylvania was the only swing state to show an increase in
its jobless rate, which rose to 8.2 percent from 8.1. However,
there were some positive signs in the state as jobs increased by
17,800 during the month.