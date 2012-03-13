BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
March 13 The following table shows seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in January, compared with December.
The data was released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The following figures are in percentage terms.
Dec Jan
2011 2012 Alabama.................. 8.0 7.8 Alaska................... 7.4 7.2 Arizona.................. 9.0 8.7 Arkansas................. 7.8 7.6 California............... 11.2 10.9 Colorado................. 7.9 7.8 Connecticut.............. 8.1 8.0 Delaware................. 7.2 7.0 District of Columbia..... 10.1 9.9 Florida.................. 9.9 9.6 Georgia.................. 9.4 9.2 Hawaii................... 6.6 6.5 Idaho.................... 8.3 8.1 Illinois................. 9.7 9.4 Indiana.................. 8.9 8.7 Iowa..................... 5.6 5.4 Kansas................... 6.4 6.1 Kentucky................. 9.0 8.8 Louisiana................ 7.0 6.9 Maine.................... 7.0 7.0 Maryland................. 6.6 6.5 Massachusetts............ 6.9 6.9 Michigan................. 9.3 9.0 Minnesota................ 5.7 5.6 Mississippi.............. 10.4 9.9 Missouri................. 8.0 7.5 Montana.................. 6.6 6.5 Nebraska................. 4.2 4.0 Nevada................... 13.0 12.7 New Hampshire............ 5.2 5.2 New Jersey............... 9.1 9.0 New Mexico............... 7.0 7.0 New York................. 8.2 8.3 North Carolina........... 10.4 10.2 North Dakota............. 3.3 3.2 Ohio..................... 7.9 7.7 Oklahoma................. 6.3 6.1 Oregon................... 9.0 8.8 Pennsylvania............. 7.7 7.6 Rhode Island............. 11.0 10.9 South Carolina........... 9.6 9.3 South Dakota............. 4.3 4.2 Tennessee................ 8.5 8.2 Texas.................... 7.4 7.3 Utah..................... 5.8 5.7 Vermont.................. 5.2 5.0 Virginia................. 6.1 5.8 Washington............... 8.6 8.3 West Virginia............ 7.8 7.4 Wisconsin................ 7.0 6.9 Wyoming.................. 5.6 5.5 Puerto Rico.............. 15.2 15.1 (Reporting By Lisa Lambert)
