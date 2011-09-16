Sept 16 The following table shows seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in the U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in August compared to July.

The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The following figures are in percentage terms.

July Aug

2011 2011 Alabama. 10.0 9.9 Alaska.. 7.7 7.7 Arizona. 9.4 9.3 Arkansas............... 8.2 8.3 California............. 12.0 12.1 Colorado............... 8.5 8.5 Connecticut............ 9.1 9.0 Delaware............... 8.1 8.1 District of Columbia... 10.8 11.1 Florida. 10.7 10.7 Georgia. 10.1 10.2 Hawaii.. 6.1 6.2 Idaho... 9.4 9.2 Illinois............... 9.5 9.9 Indiana. 8.5 8.7 Iowa.... 6.0 6.1 Kansas.. 6.5 6.7 Kentucky............... 9.5 9.5 Louisiana.............. 7.6 7.2 Maine... 7.7 7.6 Maryland............... 7.1 7.3 Massachusetts.......... 7.6 7.4 Michigan............... 10.9 11.2 Minnesota.............. 7.2 7.2 Mississippi............ 10.4 10.3 Missouri............... 8.7 8.8 Montana. 7.7 7.8 Nebraska............... 4.2 4.2 Nevada.. 12.9 13.4 New Hampshire.......... 5.2 5.3 New Jersey............. 9.5 9.4 New Mexico............. 6.7 6.6 New York............... 8.0 8.0 North Carolina......... 10.1 10.4 North Dakota........... 3.3 3.5 Ohio.... 9.0 9.1 Oklahoma............... 5.6 5.6 Oregon.. 9.5 9.6 Pennsylvania........... 7.8 8.2 Rhode Island........... 10.8 10.6 South Carolina......... 10.9 11.1 South Dakota........... 4.7 4.7 Tennessee.............. 9.8 9.7 Texas... 8.4 8.5 Utah.... 7.5 7.6 Vermont. 5.7 5.9 Virginia............... 6.1 6.3 Washington............. 9.3 9.3 West Virginia.......... 8.1 8.1 Wisconsin.............. 7.8 7.9 Wyoming. 5.7 5.8 Puerto Rico............ 15.5 16.0 (Reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)