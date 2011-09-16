By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Jobless rates in 20 states
were above the national rate of 9.1 percent in August, with
Nevada's level springing up to 13.4 percent, the Labor
Department said on Friday.
Nevada's rate, the highest in the nation, rose from 12.9
percent in July. That was still lower than the peak of 14.9
percent it reached in April 2010 and maintained through
December 2010.
Altogether, unemployment rates rose in more than half the
states, 26, and the District of Columbia, from July, the Labor
Department said. They were stagnant in many places, with 12
states reporting no change in their rates and another 12
reporting drops.
As the jobs market languishes, President Barack Obama is
promoting an amalgam of proposed infrastructure and schools
spending measures along with a jobs training program and series
of tax breaks in a $447 billion stimulus plan.
With the U.S. unemployment rate stuck above 9 percent, jobs
are at the top of the agenda for most federal and elected
leaders as the 2012 election season gets going.
"It is difficult for any state economy to establish
positive momentum while the nation's jobs growth picture
remains sluggish," Jay Rowell, director of the Illinois
Employment Department, said in a statement.
The jobless rate in Illinois was 9.9 percent in August.
Under the plan, the American Jobs Act, the 10 states with
the highest unemployment rates could receive up to $35.4
billion in formula and competitive grants to repair roads and
public transit, hire teachers and emergency personnel,
refurbish houses, and modernize community colleges.
Nevada would qualify for up to $1.3 billion if it received
all competitive grant money that would be available to it,
along with funds to be distributed among the states by formula.
A Reuters analysis finds the White House estimates 13,500 jobs
in the state would be supported by the formula grants.
The other measures -- extending unemployment insurance,
reforming jobless benefits, creating training for low-income
youths and adults -- would affect 35,288 Nevadans.
Hit hard by the housing bust, Nevada has had the highest
unemployment rate in the nation for more than a year.
California is consistently second highest, and in August its
rate rose to 12.1 percent from 12 percent in July.
For most of the recession, Michigan had the highest jobless
rates. As the U.S. auto industry recovers, so too has the
state. Still, its rate rose to 11.2 percent in August from 10.9
percent in July.
"With the recent slowdown in the national economy,
Michigan's unemployment rate has edged upward since April, but
still remains below 2010 levels," said Rick Waclawek, director
of the state's labor bureau, in a statement.
According to the Labor Department, Washington, D.C., South
Carolina, Florida, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Mississippi
and Georgia round out the top 10 of highest jobless rates, all
of which are above 10 percent.
North Dakota continued in August to have the lowest
unemployment rate, 3.5 percent, followed again by Nebraska and
South Dakota, 4.7 percent. They were the only states in the
nation to have jobless rates of less than 5 percent.
