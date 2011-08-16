By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 16 Many states, walloped by
budget problems, have cut spending on financial management and
put themselves at greater risk of fraud and theft while making
it harder to bring in revenues, according a survey released on
Tuesday.
About eight out of 10 state financial managers said that
budget cuts "mean new kinds of risks for their governments'
financial and operations activities," according to the
Association of Government Accountants' Annual CFO Survey.
They are having a harder time rooting out fraud, waste and
abuse, the financial officers told the survey, which was
conducted by Grant Thorton LLP's Global Public Sector. They
also do not have as many monitors in place to make sure
employees do not abuse systems, such as charging the state for
excessive or fraudulent travel.
The cuts might also catch states in a trap, causing them to
lose more revenues. The survey of state government workers,
state financial officers, and federal employees such as
Inspectors General, found that states could end up losing
federal funds "if they cannot comply with federal reporting and
other requirements that accompany the money."
They also said shoddy reporting could reduce their credit
ratings resulting in higher borrowing costs. It may also
inadvertently cause them to make inaccurate payments to vendors
and to run afoul of the Securities Exchange Commission and the
Internal Revenue Service's regulations.
Even though the recession officially ended in 2009, many
states have been caught in a slump and they are unlikely to see
any federal help soon because of debt and deficit fights in
Congress. Lately, states' revenue collections have begun
improving, but the increases are modest and revenue has yet to
return to levels reached before the recession began in 2007.
All states, except for Vermont must end their fiscal year
with balanced budgets. To make up for less revenue, many
governments were forced to cut spending. The cuts are not
likely to stop any time soon, worrying the officers charged
with carrying out the states' budgets.
"For them, doing more for less is virtually impossible, so
they must instead do less for less," the survey found.
That includes finding duplicative or unnecessary activities
or automating work. The problem many face in implementing those
solutions is that there is no money for the up-front costs.
The officers also believe debt management should be
centralized within states, providing smaller borrowers with
access to more technical expertise and shielding them from
mistreatment by Wall Street. In the same light, they are
pushing for making employee benefits less political and for
better planning for future healthcare and pension payments.
Economic recovery, too, poses risks, the survey found.
"State governments will once again lose the competition to
attract and retain qualified financial professionals, who
instead will go to the private sector," it found.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Hay)