Oct 18 The positive impact of expected fiscal 2012 budget surpluses in many U.S. states is likely to be dampened by the federal government's efforts to balance its budget, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

States are "vulnerable to the potential reduction in overall economic growth that could be related to the sequestration cuts, given the economic sensitivity of their revenue streams," Fitch analysts said in a statement.

While the form and extent of possible federal spending cuts at the end of 2012 is still unknown, reductions are likely to be coupled with some tax hikes as the federal government tries to shrink its deficit.

That has left states uncertain about how much they could get hit in the months to come, experts have said.

According to Fitch, states are projected to close out the year with smaller surpluses than in 2011, though the surpluses and slow revenue growth should provide "some breathing room for states."

Many states are applying some or all of their surpluses to rainy day funds that were drained during the recession, Fitch said.

With its fiscal 2012 surplus of $449 million, for example, Virginia is on track to double its rainy day balance to $689 million by the end of fiscal 2014, Fitch said.