Oct 18 The positive impact of expected fiscal
2012 budget surpluses in many U.S. states is likely to be
dampened by the federal government's efforts to balance its
budget, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.
States are "vulnerable to the potential reduction in overall
economic growth that could be related to the sequestration cuts,
given the economic sensitivity of their revenue streams," Fitch
analysts said in a statement.
While the form and extent of possible federal spending cuts
at the end of 2012 is still unknown, reductions are likely to be
coupled with some tax hikes as the federal government tries to
shrink its deficit.
That has left states uncertain about how much they could get
hit in the months to come, experts have said.
According to Fitch, states are projected to close out the
year with smaller surpluses than in 2011, though the surpluses
and slow revenue growth should provide "some breathing room for
states."
Many states are applying some or all of their surpluses to
rainy day funds that were drained during the recession, Fitch
said.
With its fiscal 2012 surplus of $449 million, for example,
Virginia is on track to double its rainy day balance to $689
million by the end of fiscal 2014, Fitch said.