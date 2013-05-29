WASHINGTON May 29 The economic recovery will continue at a slow pace in fiscal 2014 for most U.S. states, with federal budget deals and healthcare reforms creating uncertainty in many budgets, according to a report released by Fitch Ratings on Wednesday.

For most states, the new fiscal year starts July 1 and legislators and governors are putting the final touches on their budgets. Fitch found that the automatic federal spending cuts that began on March 1, known as "sequestration", have had a limited effect on states' economies and finances.

"Most state budgets assume sustained, slow economic and revenue gains for the current and coming fiscal years," Laura Porter, managing director at Fitch, said in a statement. "While budgets have, for the most part, been devoid of surprises, a key uncertainty for state budget-makers is action at the federal government level."