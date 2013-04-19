By Lisa Lambert
April 19 Unemployment rates dropped in most U.S.
states in March from the year before, including California where
joblessness fell to a four-year low, as the recovery picked up
in places hit hard by the housing downturn.
Federal data released on Friday showed that, altogether,
unemployment rates fell from March 2012 in 39 states and the
District of Columbia, increased in eight, and were the same in
three. From February, rates dropped in 26 states and the
District of Columbia, rose in seven and were unchanged in 17.
Nevada had the sharpest decrease over the year - the rate
fell to 9.7 percent from 11.6 percent in March 2012. In
California the unemployment rate fell to 9.4 percent, the lowest
since December 2008 and more than a percentage point below March
2012, when it was 10.7 percent.
California and Nevada, two places where housing had
flourished, have consistently had some of the highest
unemployment rates in the country over the last few years. Even
with the drops in March, Nevada held the highest unemployment
rate of all the states and California the third highest.
Nevada's rate also rose from 9.6 percent in February and the
state lost 2,900 jobs during the month, when seasonally
adjusted.
"So far this year, job growth appears to be slowing a bit
after exceeding expectations in the second half of 2012," said
Bill Anderson, chief economist for Nevada's employment
department, in a statement.
"Despite the decline in non-farm payroll jobs and a slight
increase in the unemployment rate, nearly all over-the-year
comparisons are evidence of an ongoing mild recovery in Nevada's
labor market," he added.
Rhode Island had the second biggest decline from the year
before, with its jobless rate dropping to 9.1 percent from 10.6
percent in March 2012, followed by Florida, where the rate was
8.9 percent compared to 7.5 percent the year before.
In Idaho, Washington, Hawaii and Colorado, the jobless rates
also were more than a percentage point lower than a year before.
Unlike previous downturns, the 2007-09 recession was fairly
uniform, sparing only a few states. The recovery, though, began
unevenly, with states rich in oil, natural gas and commodities
pulling ahead and those where housing had been the major source
of jobs limping for years after the real estate market
collapsed.
Meanwhile, in March the Illinois jobless rate rose the most
since March 2012 - to 9.5 percent from 8.8 percent.
The state also had the second highest jobless rate in the
country last month, followed by California and Mississippi, even
as it added 36,000 jobs from the year before, according to its
employment department.
"Economic uncertainty nationally and abroad dampened our
country's job growth. When that happens, Illinois' share tends
to be a negative number," said Jay Rowell, director of the
employment department, in a statement.
"Monthly snapshots capture a moment in time. When those
moments are evaluated together, we see progress away from a
global recession and through a stubborn economic growth cycle,"
he added.
Indiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Delaware,
North Dakota and Wisconsin also saw rate increases from March
2012. Meanwhile, the rates were unchanged in Alabama, New
Mexico, and West Virginia.
NEW JERSEY'S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE TUMBLES
From February, the jobless rate increases were mild, with
Louisiana seeing the biggest rise, to 6.2 percent from 6
percent.
Alaska, Florida, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont,
and Virginia experienced the largest decreases - 0.3 percentage
points each.
New Jersey's unemployment rate drop in March to 9 percent
was greeted as good news by the state's political leaders.
Last year, the jobless rate climbed steadily to the highest
level in 35 years, 9.8 percent in July. Along with neighboring
New York, New Jersey was the only state where the average
jobless rate increased in 2012 from 2011. The signs of a slow
recovery prompted New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to abandon
claims that the state was in the middle of a comeback.
But now the rate has edged down and the state added 10,400
private sector jobs in March.
"Once again, jobs and unemployment are moving in the right
directions, reflecting the growing strength in the state's
economy," New Jersey's Chief Economist Charles Steindel said in
a statement.