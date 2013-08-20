Aug 20 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday
revised its outlook for U.S. states to stable from negative,
marking a significant improvement in its assessment of state
finances after cutting its outlook for the sector more than five
years ago.
The rating agency said that the uncertainty surrounding
federal budget cuts has diminished, revenue growth for many
states has exceeded expectations, and states are continuing to
build their reserves.
Even as it marked better days for state budgets, Moody's
warned the sector faces economic and fiscal risks.
Federal deficit reduction, especially cutbacks in government
employment and procurement, could create an economic drag, while
employment remains below its pre-recession peak, Moody's said.
At the same time pension contributions will continue to squeeze
budgets and "the regional divide in economic growth across the
U.S. is delaying full fiscal recovery in some states," it said.