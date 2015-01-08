WASHINGTON Jan 8 The treasuries of U.S. states
with large energy sectors are swinging wildly from full to empty
as oil prices take unexpected turns, a new report released on
Thursday by the Pew Charitable Trusts shows.
States that rely the most on severance taxes have the
highest revenue volatility, led by Alaska, where oil extraction
levies provided 78.3 percent of tax revenue in 2013. According
to Pew, the state has a volatility score of 34.4 percent,
meaning its revenue typically fluctuates within 34.4 percent
above or below its overall growth trend.
Wyoming comes in second, with a score of 12.1 percent. North
Dakota follows, alongside Vermont, at 11.6 percent. In 2013
severance taxes made up 39.7 percent of Wyoming's revenue and
46.4 percent of North Dakota's, Pew said.
For all 50 states, the volatility score is a much lower 5
percent.
High volatility can make it difficult for states to budget
from year to year, and unexpected plunges in revenue often force
them to drastically cut spending. All states except Vermont must
end their fiscal years with balanced budgets, and during the
2007-09 recession many had to call emergency sessions to slash
funding for public programs when revenue plummeted.
In recent months oil prices have slid on a supply glut and
shaken up the United States, where production has nearly doubled
in the past six years. Major oil suppliers such as Saudi Arabia
are showing no signs of cutting output in the near future.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Richard Chang)