May 17 A coalition of bond lawyers, analysts,
auditors, state treasurers, pension administrators, securities
professionals, bond dealers and issuers released on Thursday a
framework for describing financial strains on state and local
governments caused by pension funding obligations.
"This answers not an accounting question, but a securities
law question: what should be disclosed to an investor?" said
National Association of Bond Lawyers Governmental Affairs
Director William Daly. "It requires looking at each issuer's
situation ... You can't just have a checklist of 'disclose this,
disclose that.'"
Nearly two years ago New Jersey became the first state
charged with securities fraud by the U.S. government. Without
admitting or denying any wrongdoing, the state settled
allegations that it had lied about the magnitude of its pension
shortfall.
Since then, the pressure has mounted for state and local
governments to accurately portray pension funding obligations.
The framework from the group suggests summarizing the type
of pension plan, how contributions flow into it, how the plan is
governed, whether employees receive Social Security payments,
and plain statements of how difficult funding the pension can
be.
Most governments will likely follow the guidance in deciding
what to disclose, given that the coalition includes the
Government Finance Officers Association, a group of smaller
issuers, and the National Association of State Treasurers.
The full document can be found here
The Pew Center on the States estimates that public pensions
are short $660 billion in paying future benefits.
Other guidelines, due to be issued soon, will address the
accounting question. The Governmental Accounting Standards
Board's final set of requirements for providing greater detail
about pension obligations is due this summer, spokesman John
Pappas said.
Currently, state and local governments can select from a
menu of accounting practices for their pension systems provided
by the board, an independent group that sets the accounting
standards for all governments in the country to follow much like
the Financial Accounting Standards Board does for the private
sector.
The largest point of contention is how much money
governments need to put aside for future benefits.
In the proposal GASB made last July, it considered
abandoning the practice of spreading expenses over several years
and suggested that pension sy stems l acking sufficient assets to
cover future benefits use projected rates of investment returns
of about 3 to 4 percent. The historical averages for returns on
investments, which provide the bulk of pension funds' revenue,
have been around 8 percent.
Last year, members of the U.S. Congress considered
legislation that would require all systems to post projections
using the lower rates, but the bills largely stalled.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert)