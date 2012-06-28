(Corrects government contributions to $24.2 billion from $21.5
billion, clarifies records are on earnings, adds Pew Center on
the States)
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. public pensions had the
largest investment earnings on record in the first quarter of
2012, $179.2 billion, the U.S. Census said on Thursday, offering
some hope to the retirement systems for state and local
governments that were battered during the financial crisis.
The record surge pushed total holdings and investments up
5.6 percent from the final quarter of 2011, to $2.8 trillion.
Total holdings and investments increased 0.7 percent from
the first quarter of 2011, according to the Census, which has
been keeping records on the country's 100 largest state and
loc al government employee retirement systems' earnings since
1974.
"It looks like a strong quarter," said Keith Brainard,
research director for the National Association of State
Retirement Administrators. "We also have to remember markets go
up and down, which illustrates the importance of keeping a
long-term view. I suspect when the June 30 numbers come out,
some of the gains that were experienced in the first quarter
will be taken back."
The second quarter ends in a few days and the stock market
has stumbled over the last three months. Brainard expects some
of those declines to register among the pensions funds'
investments and that "earnings for this quarter will be, at
best, a wash or maybe down a little."
The Census also found that government contributions,
essentially the taxpayer dollars that go into pension funds,
reached the highest level on record in the first quarter. They
grew 12.7 percent from the previous quarter and 14.5 percent
from the same period a year earlier, to $24.2 billion.
Employee contributions, meanwhile, were $9.3 billion.
Investments make up the lion's share of pension fund
revenues, accounting for $6 out of every $10 in the funds,
ac cording to Pew Center on the States. The financial crisis
caused earnings on the investments to plummet for three quarters
in a row from the end of 2008 to the beginning of 2009. The
value of pensions' holdings scraped the bottom at $2.09 trillion
in the first quarter of 2009.
Since then, their value has slowly inched closer to the
$2.93 trillion reached in the final quarter of 2007, before the
recession devastated the retirement systems' balance sheets.
Corporate stocks and international equities provided most of
the gains in the first quarter of 2012, Census data shows.
Corporate stocks, which constitute more than a third of the
retirement systems' cash and security holdings, grew 17.6
percent from the previous quarter and 5.6 percent from the first
quarter of 2011, to $967.2 billion.
International securities were the highest since the Census
began breaking down that category in its report in 2000, $550
billion. That was an increase of 16.3 percent from the quarter
before and a rise of 7.4 percent from a year earlier.
Federal government securities make up a smaller proportion
of the retirement systems' cash and security holdings but have
experienced a surge, as well. Pension funds' investments in
Treasuries were $223.5 billion in the first quarter - a 25
percent increase from the prior quarter and a 29.8 percent surge
from the first quarter in 2011. It was the highest level in
nearly a decade.
Corporate bonds, though, tumbled in the first quarter,
falling 6.9 percent from the previous quarter to $371.9 billion.
That was 15 percent less than the $437.3 billion corporate bonds
that major retirement systems held in the first quarter of 2011.
Typically, when investment returns are low, governments
increase contributions. But during some of the worst budget
crises in recent memory, state and local governments cut back
just as the stock market plunged.
With recent retirement breakdowns in Rhode Island and the
threats of further fiscal stress in other places, states are
worried about how to fund future retiree benefits without
cutting spending on vital programs.
The concerns are growing after the Pew Center on the States
reported last week that the pension fund shortfall is now $757
billion, nearly $100 billion more than previously estimated.
The accounting board for state and local governments on
Monday approved new standards for reporting pension finances
that will make some retirement systems appear weaker.
Notably, it eliminated a process known as "smoothing," where
pension systems spread the liabilities over time, making the
funds more reactive to volatility in financial markets. Funds
can still spread out expenses, but over a shorter time frame.
Brainard said the sudden upswing in pension investment
earnings shows the limits of making decisions based on only the
most immediate information, saying it is akin to looking at the
single frame of a long film.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by John Wallace and M.D.
Golan)