NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. public pensions reached a milestone in the fourth quarter of 2012 when assets in the 100 largest funds rose to their highest level since the year before the financial crisis, according to U.S. Census data released on Thursday.

Assets, including cash and securities, rose to $2.84 trillion, up 1.7 percent from the preceding quarter and 8.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011.

Assets were at their highest since a peak of $2.93 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2007 before the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008.

Earnings on investments totaled $67.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, the census data showed.