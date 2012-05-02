May 2 Investments held by U.S. public pension
funds had median returns of 7.5 percent in the first quarter of
2012, the best rate since 2010, in a positive sign for state and
local governments' underfunded pension plans, a report showed on
Wednesday.
In the year ending March 31, median returns were 4.07
percent and over three years were 16.05 percent, according to
the report by Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service in
California.
Going back 10 years, a time span including the housing boom
and bust as well as the financial crisis, the median return was
6.03 percent.
Gains in equities and real estate investment trusts pushed
up high returns enjoyed by "all institutional plan types,"
according to Wilshire, which includes master trusts and
foundations and endowments.
Nearly half of pension funds' investments, which provide the
bulk of their revenues, are in U.S. equities, with a median
allocation of 43.35 percent. U.S. bonds follow, at 24.59
percent. The median allocation for international equities is
12.64 percent, according to Wilshire.
The recession hit public pensions hard, with investment
values plunging just as a revenue collapse made it harder for
states to make contributions. According to U.S. Census Bureau
data released on Monday, the stocks, bonds and other investments
held by pension systems had losses totaling $692.5 billion over
2008 and 2009.
Public pensions are now short at least $600 billion in
paying future retiree benefits, and some places, especially in
Rhode Island, are caught between paying for basic public
services and keeping their retirement systems afloat.
Recently, their investments have begun to claw back value.
The census data also showed earnings on investments held by
3,418 public retirement plans totaled $346.1 billion in 2010.
Some economists and federal lawmakers are calling for
pension funds to lower their projected rates of return on
investments, saying they should use a "riskless" rate closer to
4 percent. The systems prefer using historic averages, usually
about 8 percent.
Lower projections force governments to pitch in more
taxpayer dollars, something many are loathe to do as their
revenues are only now recovering.
In fiscal 2010, which for most states ended in June 2010, 30
states shortchanged their pension funds, according to Loop
Capital Markets.
When California's pension system lowered its assumed rate
of return to 7.5 percent in March, Fitch Ratings said that
municipalities and counties would have "near term budgetary
pressure."
