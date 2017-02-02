By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 2 North Dakota, fueled by a boom in
oil fracking, leads U.S. states with the highest tax revenue
growth rate since the 2007-09 recession, according to a report
released on Thursday.
While North Dakota tax collections as of 2016's second
quarter rose nearly 37 percent over their 2008 peak, Alaska
fared the worst with a nearly 94 percent drop since 2008, the
Pew Charitable Trusts reported.
Pew found that despite a tax revenue slump in the quarter
that marked the end of fiscal 2016 for most states, collections
in 27 states still exceeded pre-recession levels. More than
seven years into the recovery, the rebound has eluded other
states.
"Twenty-three states still collect less tax revenue than at
their recession-era peaks, after adjusting for inflation, and
most have a thinner financial cushion than they did before the
last downturn," the report said.
It added that tax hikes or cuts and other factors in some
states have affected their revenue collections since the
recession.
Along with North Dakota, other states with revenue rebound
rates of 15 percent or more over recession-era highs, according
to Pew, are Minnesota at 21.7 percent, Colorado at 19.9 percent,
Iowa at 19.5 percent, Hawaii at 17.2 percent, California at 16.1
percent, and Maryland at 16 percent.
Joining Alaska with revenue drops of 15 percent or more are
Wyoming at 31.1 percent, Louisiana at 19.1 percent, Florida at
17.7 percent, and Oklahoma at 15.1 percent.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Daniel Bases and Chizu
Nomiyama)