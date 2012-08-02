Aug 2 Tax revenue of U.S. states likely kept growing, although slowly, in the second quarter of the year, the Rockefeller Institute of Government said on Th ursday.

It estimated that total state tax revenue in April and May rose 5.8 percent compared with the same time frame in 2011.

Preliminary data collected for April and May from 46 states "indicate that revenues in most states continued to grow, although the rate of growth is less than it was a year ago."

The independent research group also revised upward its estimate of the gain in total first-quarter revenue, to 4.7 percent, from the 4.1 percent estimated in June.

Rockefeller had estimated total state tax revenue grew 4.1 percent in the first quarter.

As states continue to recover from the 2007-09 recession, two themes have emerged in their revenue recovery: unevenness and slow growth.

In the first quarter, 12 states reported declines in total tax revenue, "while another 12 states reported double-digit increases," Rockefeller said. States in the far West did not report any growth in total collections.

Personal income tax collections rose for the 9th straight quarter, by 4.7 percent, but they still ended 1.3 percent lower than in the first quarter of 2008, when they hit their peak before collapsing under the weight of the recession.

Because of approved tax rate hikes, Illinois recorded one of the largest increases, 41.1 percent, in personal income tax collections. Altogether, 27 states reported double-digit increases in personal income tax collections, while 16 said their collections of the tax declined.

Income taxes, which are not collected in some states, along with sales taxes, provide the bulk of total state revenue.

The recession caused the steepest collapse in total state revenue in decades, with revenue falling for five straight quarters.

Because all states except Vermont must end their fiscal years with balanced budgets, they raced to cut spending and raise taxes while relying on the federal government for help during the recession, when tax collection declined.

Going into fiscal 2013, which for most states began last month, fewer states had to cut spending and a few considered rolling back taxes. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)