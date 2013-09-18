WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Personal income tax collections for all U.S. states soared 20.3 percent in the second quarter of 2013 from the same period last year, largely due to federal tax code changes and a massive revenue swell in California, according to a private research group tracking state budgets.

A tax deal between Congress and President Barack Obama at the end of 2012 helped boost state revenues this year. Many local leaders and analysts wonder if the current growth streak can last. The second quarter includes April, when federal and state income tax filings are due.

Personal income tax collections in California alone increased 40.7 percent, or $7.1 billion in the second quarter of 2013, the Rockefeller Institute of Government, based in New York, found. In November, voters in California passed a ballot measure increasing personal income tax rates on people making more than $500,000 a year through the end of 2018.

Still, Rockefeller found that when California was excluded, states' income tax collections grew 14.9 percent in the second quarter.

"The state tax revenue outlook remains cloudy for the rest of the calendar year 2013, particularly for states that rely heavily on personal income tax collections," the institute said in the report. "The 'bubble' in income tax receipts most definitely would be short-lived, and in fact should lead to slower growth later in year."

Altogether, state tax collections were up 11 percent in the 14th consecutive quarter of revenue increases. A total of 14 states had double-digit growth in overall tax collections from the second quarter of 2012, with California leading the pack at 27.7 percent followed by Nebraska at 21.4 percent.

Sales taxes grew 5 percent from the second quarter of 2012 and corporate income taxes grew 7.1 percent.

Rockefeller said a strong stock market in 2012 also likely buoyed income taxes.

Revenues peaked for most states at the end of 2008, and then fell for five straight quarters during the 2007-09 recession. The climb back has been slow, but recently revenues have surpassed pre-recession peaks when adjusted for inflation.