Sept 19 Tax collectors for America's state
governments cranked out a 10th straight quarter of gains in
April, May and June but the overall 3 percent rise over a year
earlier marked further slowing of revenue improvements, a study
said on Wednesday.
Analyzing preliminary tax-collection data for 48 states, the
Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute of Government in Albany, New
York, said 40 state governments had gains in collections during
2012's second quarter and eight, including California, had
drops.
"Personal income taxes showed a growth of 4.3 percent," the
institute's Lucy Dadayan said in a summary. "Sales taxes
reported relatively weak growth at 2.7 percent, and corporate
income taxes declined by 4.7 percent."
California, which is the country's most populous state,
reported a 4.9 percent drop, the biggest among the states in the
second quarter and one likely reflecting expiration of temporary
tax increases, according to Dadayan.
"Overall, state tax revenues are showing continued
improvement, though the pace of growth has been slow in the last
four quarters," Dadayan said.
In 2011's second quarter, the states reported tax-collection
gains of 11.8 percent. Increases were 5.7 percent in 2011's
third quarter, 3.5 percent in 2011's fourth quarter, and 4.7
percent during January, February and March of 2012.
For the 12 months ended June 30, when most states ended
their fiscal years, preliminary data show an overall 4.1 percent
increase in collections, according to the institute that closely
tracks states' fiscal health.
"Every state except California and Delaware reported growth
in overall tax collections for fiscal 2012, compared to fiscal
2011," Dadayan said.