WASHINGTON, March 6 Tax revenues of U.S. states
are expected to have surged ahead in the fourth quarter of 2012,
capping three straight years of growth, but the dispute in
Washington over the so-called fiscal cliff likely distorted the
improvement, preliminary data released on Wednesday showed.
The Rockefeller Institute of Government, an Albany, New
York-based independent research group, found that total tax
revenues likely grew 5.7 percent from the final quarter of 2011.
Nearly all of the growth was attributable to personal income
taxes, which jumped 10.8 percent, compared to sales taxes which
limped ahead 2.2 percent from the year before while corporate
income tax revenues fell 4.1 percent.
Tax cuts passed under former President George W. Bush were
set to expire at the end of 2012, and economists and political
leaders warned that without a compromise, the country would fall
off a proverbial fiscal cliff.
Many U.S. taxpayers sold off investments or made other
financial moves they had planned for the future during the
waning days of 2012 in order to avoid potentially steep tax
bills in the new year. This burst of taxable income affected
states, most of which chiefly rely on personal income taxes for
their revenues.
Rockefeller warned that the bulge of income tax collections
in the final quarter has now put states on a "revenue roller
coaster" that could leave them with slightly depressed revenues
in the near term.
Among the 48 states that have reported numbers so far for
the fourth quarter, Rockefeller found that Delaware had the
largest increase in overall tax collections, at 14.6 percent,
followed by Hawaii at 13.4 percent. Five other U.S. states
experienced double-digit growth in total tax collections.
The possibility of uneven revenues presents states with
another uncertainty as most put finishing touches on their
budgets for the fiscal year that begins in July. All states
except Vermont must balance their budgets. If their revenues
come in below the projections used to draft those budgets, then
they must make emergency spending cuts or raise taxes.
Three years after the end of the Great Recession, most
states find themselves on a stable fiscal footing. After
revenues plummeted for five straight quarters during the 2007-09
downturn, states' total tax collections have shown modest growth
for three years running.
But governors and state legislators say the recovery is
still shaky and is now under threat from federal budget battles.
The automatic spending cuts known as "sequestration" that
started this week left many unsure about federal spending levels
in their respective states, which are now warily eying the
month-end expiration of temporary legislation that keeps the
federal government funded.