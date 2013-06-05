WASHINGTON, June 5 Tax revenues for U.S. states'
grew 9.3 percent in the first quarter from the same period in
2012, the largest quarterly rise in nearly two years, according
to data released by the Rockefeller Institute of Government on
Wednesday.
In the second quarter of 2011, U.S. states' tax revenues
shot up 11.3 percent from the previous year, but then grew at a
snail's pace in subsequent quarters, according to the Albany,
New York-based independent research group, which closely
monitors states' fiscal health.
In the final quarter of 2012, revenues were up 5.2 percent
from the same period in 2011.
The surge in the first quarter of this year came as no
surprise, according to economists who follow state budgets. With
the tax cuts passed under former President George W. Bush set to
expire at the end of 2012, many taxpayers sold off investments
or made other financial moves in the waning days of the year to
avoid potentially steep tax bills in 2013.
The resulting burst of income buoyed state coffers, as
individual income taxes provide more than one-third of total tax
revenue.
At the same time, California legislated a tax increase that
also pushed up the national totals. According to Rockefeller,
California had the second largest increase in tax collections in
the quarter, at 34.9 percent. North Dakota, which is currently
enjoying a natural gas boom, had the biggest rise in the
country, at 74.6 percent.
"States likely will report strong growth in tax revenues in
the second quarter of 2013 as well, mostly due to the April 15th
income tax return deadline," Rockefeller found. "However, the
state tax revenue outlook beyond the second quarter of 2013,
particularly for states that rely heavily on personal income tax
collections, remains cloudy."