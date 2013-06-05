WASHINGTON, June 5 Tax revenues for U.S. states' grew 9.3 percent in the first quarter from the same period in 2012, the largest quarterly rise in nearly two years, according to data released by the Rockefeller Institute of Government on Wednesday.

In the second quarter of 2011, U.S. states' tax revenues shot up 11.3 percent from the previous year, but then grew at a snail's pace in subsequent quarters, according to the Albany, New York-based independent research group, which closely monitors states' fiscal health.

In the final quarter of 2012, revenues were up 5.2 percent from the same period in 2011.

The surge in the first quarter of this year came as no surprise, according to economists who follow state budgets. With the tax cuts passed under former President George W. Bush set to expire at the end of 2012, many taxpayers sold off investments or made other financial moves in the waning days of the year to avoid potentially steep tax bills in 2013.

The resulting burst of income buoyed state coffers, as individual income taxes provide more than one-third of total tax revenue.

At the same time, California legislated a tax increase that also pushed up the national totals. According to Rockefeller, California had the second largest increase in tax collections in the quarter, at 34.9 percent. North Dakota, which is currently enjoying a natural gas boom, had the biggest rise in the country, at 74.6 percent.

"States likely will report strong growth in tax revenues in the second quarter of 2013 as well, mostly due to the April 15th income tax return deadline," Rockefeller found. "However, the state tax revenue outlook beyond the second quarter of 2013, particularly for states that rely heavily on personal income tax collections, remains cloudy."