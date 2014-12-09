By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 9 U.S. states' revenues are
growing at a faster clip than last year, mostly due to the
brightening national economic picture, and are stabilizing the
governments' budgets, according to a nationwide survey released
on Tuesday.
"Economic growth and declines in the unemployment rate have
led to an improved outlook for state revenues in fiscal 2015,
but state budgets still face challenges from stagnant wages,"
the National Association of State Budget Officers survey found.
NASBO Executive Director Scott Pattison told a media call
that revenue growth was still below average. Adjusted for
inflation, revenues remain 2 percent below the peaks reached
before the 2007-09 recession, as well.
"Stability, growth, but really kind of a lackluster
picture," he said. "That to me is of great interest - the fact
that we are not seeing very significant growth as you might
expect in a recovery period."
In total, states' general fund revenues are projected to
increase 3.1 percent in fiscal 2015, more than double their
estimated 1.3 percent gain in fiscal 2014, according to the
survey.
For most states, fiscal 2015 started July 1. December data
is crucial because it comes halfway through the fiscal year and
before governors propose budgets in January.
In fiscal 2013, federal tax code changes inadvertently
bumped up states' collections. As expected, revenues then fell
for most states in fiscal 2014, but many were surprised by the
severity of the decreases. Twenty states missed their forecasts.
This budget year has brought more-predictable revenue
collections, with 26 states meeting expectations so far and
another seven exceeding them, NASBO found.
States that cannot meet forecasts must cut spending or raise
taxes to balance their budgets. As their revenues crumbled from
the 2007-09 recession, nearly every state slashed spending,
increased taxes or did both. Now they are switching course.
Fiscal 2015 marks the second straight year when states have
cut taxes, by $2.3 billion, according to NASBO. Cuts equaled
$2.1 billion in fiscal 2014. Nearly half of states have reduced
taxes this fiscal year, with the biggest cuts in Florida,
Minnesota, New York and Texas.
States' spending levels are expected to come in 9.4 percent
above their pre-recession peak.
The creeping improvement in state revenues will probably
continue, with Moody's Investors Service forecasting growth of 5
percent to 6 percent in 2015.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)