June 26 U.S. state tax revenue rose only 4.5
percent in the first quarter of the year from the same period in
2011, the U.S. Census reported on Tuesday, marking the 10th
straight quarter of growth as well as a slowdown in many states'
recent recoveries.
In the first quarter of 2011, revenue increased by double
that rate, rising slightly more than 10 percent from the first
quarter of 2010. According to the Rockefeller Institute of
Government, revenue growth has softened for nearly a year after
collections climbed 11.1 percent in the second quarter of 2011.
As most states prepare to begin fiscal 2013 next week, they
are keeping a wary eye on revenue data. The housing downturn,
financial crisis and recession combined to ravage their revenue,
which plummeted 12.2 percent in the first quarter of 2009.
Because all states except Vermont must end their fiscal years
with balanced budgets, they slashed spending and increased
taxes, while also turning to the federal government for help.
Now the extraordinary federal aid from the 2009 economic
stimulus plan is over and citizens show little appetite for
extending emergency tax increases, leaving states more reliant
on existing revenue sources.
Their biggest source, individual income taxes, rose 5.1
percent in the first quarter of 2011 from the same period in
2010 to $62.3 billion, according to the Census. The second
largest source, sales tax revenue, was up 4.3 percent to $60.3
billion.
Meanwhile, corporate income tax collections dragged on the
growth, dropping 0.3 percent to $9.4 billion. Corporate tax
revenue had leapt 9 percent in the first quarter of 2011 from
the same quarter in 2010.
The 2007-09 recession was fairly uniform, sparing all but a
few states from a revenue collapse. The recovery, though, has
been uneven. States that are rich in commodities, especially
those with abundant agriculture or natural gas sectors, have
bounced back more quickly than those that prospered during the
housing bubble.
For example, severance taxes make up 59.6 percent of
revenues for North Dakota, which was largely unscathed by the
downturn, according to the Census.
Meanwhile, the federal government looms large as a threat to
state finances, as it attempts to reduce its deficit through
spending cuts that trickle down to states. And the financial
turmoil in Europe could add more uncertainty to state budgets.
For almost all states, the new fiscal year starts July 1. A
recent survey by the National Association of State Budget
Officers and the National Governors Association found that
governors expect revenue to rise 4.1 percent in fiscal 2013, but
they are budgeting for spending to increase only 2.2 percent as
they remain cautious about the recovery.
PROPERTY TAXES DRAG ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT RECOVERIES
"State and local finances are improving as the private
sector continues its slow recovery and tax receipts increase.
However, state and local governments are not out of the woods
yet," said Gregory Daco, principal U.S. economist at IHS Global
Insight, in a research note on the Census data. "What does this
mean for many state and local governments? Tight budgets."
State and local government revenue combined grew a much more
meager 1.5 percent in the first quarter of 2012 from the same
quarter in 2011, totaling $325.3 billion, according to the
Census report.
According to Daco, the combined total is 6.3 percent above
the peak revenue reached in 2008. He noted, though, that when
property taxes are excluded from the calculations, revenue
remains 0.3 percent below the 2008 peaks.
Local governments rely heavily on property taxes -
collecting $110.7 billion out of the total $114.6 billion in the
first quarter - and will likely feel more pain from the dip of
0.9 percent in property revenue that the Census reported.
Over the last year, states have pulled back on aid for
cities and counties in order to cut their own spending. Now,
local governments are more vulnerable to the caprices of the
housing market, where property values for calculating taxes
remain low.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; editing by Gunna Dickson)