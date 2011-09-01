WASHINGTON, Sept 1 U.S. states' tax collections galloped higher in the spring of 2011 but remained below the peaks they reached before the recession, a research group said on Thursday.

The Rockefeller Institute found that tax collections increased 11.4 percent in the second quarter of 2011 from the previous year, the strongest year-over-year growth since the second quarter of 2005.

Still, revenues were 7.8 percent lower than three years ago, said the group, which tracks the fiscal conditions of states.

"The strong and continuing growth in tax collections for the last six quarters is an indication that revenue conditions are slowly recovering for most state governments," the institute said, adding that in the fiscal year ending in June for most states total revenues grew 8.4 percent.

The housing bust, financial crisis and economic recession created the largest collapse in states' revenues since the 1980s. Even though the recession officially ended more than two years ago, states, cities and counties continue to struggle to recover.

For the fiscal year that began in July, states had to cut spending and hike taxes to close a total of about $100 billion in budget gaps. All states except Vermont must finish their fiscal years with balanced budgets.

Alaska and North Dakota, which went through the recession fairly unscathed thanks to thriving natural resources sectors, had the largest increases over the year in revenues, according to Rockefeller's survey of 46 states.

Revenues in Alaska were up 99 percent from the previous year and North Dakota's rose 56.1 percent, largely on personal income taxes that were up 83.8 percent.

"All states reported growth in personal income taxes during the quarter. All but four saw gains in sales-tax revenues," Rockefeller said.

The group did not have data for New Jersey, Minnesota, Hawaii and Nevada.

Revenues fell in only one state, New Hampshire, where they decreased 10 percent from the previous year. Florida's revenues rose a mere 0.6 percent since the same quarter in 2010, and nine states had increases of less than 5 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)