Dec 9 U.S. states' tax revenue growth probably
peaked earlier this year as preliminary figures for the second
half of 2013 have softened significantly, a study released on
Monday said.
State tax revenues rose 9 percent in the second quarter from
a year before, according to the latest State Revenue Report from
the Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute of Government.
Early third-quarter figures from 47 states, however,
suggested that revenue gains have slowed to 6.1 percent from a
year earlier, according to the Albany, New York-based group, the
public policy research arm of the State University of New York.
Personal income tax collections grew by 5.3 percent and sales
tax collections increased by 5.6 percent.
Gains in the first half of the year were led by Western
states, with the Far West notching a second-quarter revenue gain
of 14.9 percent, the report said. Much of that was attributed to
California's increase of 21.2 percent.