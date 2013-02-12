WASHINGTON Feb 12 Only about a third of U.S.
states were on target for their sales tax collections in
January, part of a trend that has some officials worried, an
economic newsletter, The Liscio Report, said on Tuesday.
All but five states collect sales taxes, and for those that
do, the surcharges on purchases can provide a solid revenue
source.
January's sales tax collections were slightly lower than
December's, when 37 percent of states said they had met
expectations. Revenues that consistently come in below
expectations can force states to cut spending - all states
except Vermont must end their fiscal years with balanced
budgets.
However, the growth in sales tax collections in January was
up 2.4 percent from the year before, Liscio said.
"A few contacts were relieved to see sales collections pick
up in January, but the majority continued to express growing
concern," the newsletter found, adding there was no geographical
pattern of performance in the survey.
The federal tax break that put extra dollars into middle
class Americans' paychecks expired in January, and some
economists warned that would leave shoppers with less money.
A report from the federal government on Wednesday is likely
to show that retail sales were close to flat in January, with
analysts polled by Reuters expecting them to have increased 0.1
percent.
Sales taxes in general have become a growing source of
revenues for states in recent years. The $58.97 billion they
collected in the third quarter of 2012 was the largest total for
that quarter on records going back to 1992, according to U.S.
Census data. It was also about a third of the total tax revenues
all states brought in during the quarter.
But many states say they are still missing out on millions
of dollars in revenue because they are unable to collect online
sales taxes. Florida is debating a bill to tax online
transactions that proponents say could bring the state more than
$400 million.
Last year, California voters turned to raising the sales tax
to help cure the state's long-standing budget problems. That
resulted in California charging the highest state sales tax rate
in the country, 7.5 percent, the Tax Foundation said in a
special report released on Monday.
Of those states that collect sales tax, Colorado has the
lowest rate at 2.9 percent, the report said. But the average
sales tax rate charged at the local level in Colorado is one of
the highest in the nation.