WASHINGTON, July 24 U.S. state and local
governments kept tight control of their spending and cut
expenditures for education and infrastructure in 2011 despite
significant increases in their revenues, according to Census
data released on Wednesday.
The data, although more than a year old, provides official
numbers to back up statements by state and city groups and
political leaders that public sector spending has dipped in key
areas. Some have said a contraction could threaten economic
growth and recent reports have indicated a pick-up in public
spending could bolster the recovery.
In 2011, state and local revenue rose 8.4 percent to $3.4
trillion, according to the Census. After two straight years of
drops, tax revenue alone increased 5.3 percent to $1.3 trillion.
According to the Census, revenue from insurance trusts such
as public-employee pensions, unemployment compensation systems
and state government workers' compensation, provided a boost by
increasing 29.4 percent to $663.6 billion.
In comparison, spending was close to stagnant. Total state
and local spending rose 1.5 percent to $3.2 trillion.
Spending on education, the largest public sector
expenditure, was essentially flat, rising 0.3 percent to $861.1
billion due to increased funding for universities and colleges.
Spending for elementary and secondary schools fell 1.3
percent to $564.9 billion. Expenditures on schools' buildings
and other capital alone fell 12.1 percent.
In 2011 public spending on all infrastructure declined, with
capital outlays falling 5.6 percent to $288.3 billion.
Expenditures for utilities were down 0.4 percent to $207.2
billion.
Public welfare expenditures, the second largest category of
state and local spending, rose 7.7 percent to $492 billion in
2011.
The Census found that state and local debt outstanding rose
2.3 percent to $2.9 trillion in 2011, although short-term
outstanding debt shrank 23.2 percent and the issuance of
long-term debt fell 9.5 percent.