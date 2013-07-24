WASHINGTON, July 24 U.S. state and local governments kept tight control of their spending and cut expenditures for education and infrastructure in 2011 despite significant increases in their revenues, according to Census data released on Wednesday.

The data, although more than a year old, provides official numbers to back up statements by state and city groups and political leaders that public sector spending has dipped in key areas. Some have said a contraction could threaten economic growth and recent reports have indicated a pick-up in public spending could bolster the recovery.

In 2011, state and local revenue rose 8.4 percent to $3.4 trillion, according to the Census. After two straight years of drops, tax revenue alone increased 5.3 percent to $1.3 trillion.

According to the Census, revenue from insurance trusts such as public-employee pensions, unemployment compensation systems and state government workers' compensation, provided a boost by increasing 29.4 percent to $663.6 billion.

In comparison, spending was close to stagnant. Total state and local spending rose 1.5 percent to $3.2 trillion.

Spending on education, the largest public sector expenditure, was essentially flat, rising 0.3 percent to $861.1 billion due to increased funding for universities and colleges.

Spending for elementary and secondary schools fell 1.3 percent to $564.9 billion. Expenditures on schools' buildings and other capital alone fell 12.1 percent.

In 2011 public spending on all infrastructure declined, with capital outlays falling 5.6 percent to $288.3 billion.

Expenditures for utilities were down 0.4 percent to $207.2 billion.

Public welfare expenditures, the second largest category of state and local spending, rose 7.7 percent to $492 billion in 2011.

The Census found that state and local debt outstanding rose 2.3 percent to $2.9 trillion in 2011, although short-term outstanding debt shrank 23.2 percent and the issuance of long-term debt fell 9.5 percent.