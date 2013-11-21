WASHINGTON Nov 21 Spending by U.S. states
likely grew 4.7 percent in the last fiscal year as tax revenues
soared and federal funding increased mildly, according to a
report released by the National Association of State Budget
Officers on Thursday.
"The continued growth in general fund spending is directly
related to general fund revenues continuing to rise," the group
said. "It is estimated that in fiscal 2013 state general fund
revenues increased 5.4 percent, with sales, personal income,
corporate income, gaming, and other taxes and fees all
experiencing gains."
The rise in fiscal 2013, which for most states ended on June
30, comes after states pulled back so sharply in fiscal 2012
that NASBO registered the first decline in total state spending
in a quarter of a century. That year tax revenues were largely
stagnant and the large funding infusion from the 2009 federal
economic stimulus plan had ended.
Because tax cuts passed under former President George W.
Bush were set to expire at the end of 2012, many taxpayers sold
investments or made other financial moves in the waning days of
last year to avoid potentially steep tax bills in 2013. In
addition, some companies made special dividend payments to
investors, while some employers may have accelerated bonus
payments to executives.
This burst of income buoyed states, which often pattern
their tax codes after the federal government's, with total state
revenues reaching a record $843.40 billion in fiscal 2013,
according to the U.S. Census.
In fiscal 2013, spending on Medicaid health insurance for
the poor, which is set to enroll more people under Obamacare,
likely increased by 7.6 percent total, NASBO found. State funds
for the program grew an estimated 8 percent and federal funds
likely rose by 7.2 percent.
In the last five years, spending demands on states have
shifted dramatically. As Medicaid has gone from taking up 20.5
percent of total state spending in fiscal 2008 to 24.5 percent
in fiscal 2013, schools have shrunk from commanding 22 percent
of total state spending in fiscal 2008 to an estimated 20
percent in fiscal 2013.
State spending on transportation and capital works -
projects typically financed with municipal bonds - grew both in
fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013, according to NASBO. Transportation
spending likely increased 6.1 percent, with state funding for
the projects rising 3.8 percent. But NASBO said the increase "is
concentrated in a small number of states."
Total state spending on capital projects increased by an
estimated 5.5 percent in fiscal 2013, after rising 2.4 percent
in fiscal 2012.
In two months most governors will unveil budget proposals
for their states amid great uncertainty. Already in fiscal 2014,
they have contended with federal funding cuts and caps from
automatic reductions known as "sequestration" that began in
March, and states say the current congressional budget
negotiations on tax reform and on avoiding a federal shutdown in
January could also affect them.
"Although in many ways state fiscal conditions have
stabilized in fiscal 2013, states remain concerned about both
the short and long-term outlook due to the slow pace of economic
growth, the uncertainty of federal fund levels, questions
regarding the future performance of state revenue, and increased
spending demands," NASBO reported.