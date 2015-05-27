May 27 U.S. state personal income taxes rebounded in the key revenue month of April, partly due to 2014's strong stock market, after dropping a year ago, but collections have not fully stabilized since big increases in 2013.

The tax on earnings and investment income is a top revenue source for the 43 states that collect it and April is their most important revenue month because of tax filing deadlines and the tendency to procrastinate by taxpayers owing money.

Collections have been volatile in recent years. States enjoyed an "April Surprise" in 2013 when income taxes shot unexpectedly higher as taxpayers sold investments to dodge an increase in federal taxes. A year later, collections plunged in many states.

This April, income tax revenue grew by an average 16.23 percent from the previous April in the 25 states for which Reuters has data.

Brian Sigritz, director of state fiscal studies at the National Association of State Budget Officers, said income tax revenue, boosted in part by a stock market rally, has "somewhat stabilized."

"Going forward there will be no huge uptick because the economy is still not really strong enough to grow personal income taxes," he said.

Sigritz said this year's higher tax collections could aid budgets as 46 states approach the June 30 end of their current fiscal years, ensuring a lot of states will not need to make additional cuts this year.

In California, personal income taxes (PIT) rose nearly 26 percent this April compared with a year ago, as a result of higher estimates of taxpayers' capital gains income, the state's Legislative Analyst Office reported.

Some states have reduced their tax rates, which could temper collections. Kansas saw only 1.8 percent growth in April.

"Revenues are not materializing to levels (Kansas) expected when the rates were cut in 2012 and 2013," said Arturo Perez, a fiscal analyst at the bipartisan National Conference of State Legislatures.

Personal income taxes make up a little more than a third of states' total general fund revenue, and sales taxes comprise roughly another third. Seven states - Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming - collect no income tax, and two - New Hampshire and Tennessee - only tax dividend and interest income, not wages. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; additional reporting by Robin Respaut, Hilary Russ, Ed Krudy and Tim Reid. Editing by Andre Grenon)