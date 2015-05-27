UPDATE 1-Bharti Airtel sells 10 pct stake in tower unit to KKR, Canada Pension
* Bharti Airtel sells 10 pct stake in tower unit for $953 mln
May 27 U.S. state coffers were boosted by higher personal income tax (PIT) collections in April with an average increase of 16.23 percent for the 25 states for which Reuters has data. The key revenue source had dropped in April 2014 for most states. The following is a state-by-state breakdown of April PIT collections from 2015 and 2014 (all $ figures in mlns): STATE APRIL 2015 APRIL 2014 NET CHG PCT CHG ALABAMA $442.1 $414.2 +$27.9 +6.74 ARKANSAS $510.1 $466.6 +$43.5 +9.3 CALIFORNIA $13,792 $10,954 +$2,838 +25.9 CONNECTICUT $1,911 $1,674 +$236.7 +14.1 IDAHO $412.5 $376.1 +$36.4 +9.7 ILLINOIS $2,634 $2,538 +$96 +3.8 INDIANA $929.6 $825.5 +$104.4 +12.7 IOWA $422.1 $408 +$14.2 +3.5 KANSAS $230 $226 +4 +1.8 MASSACHUSETTS $1,470 $1,298 +$172 +13.3 MISSISSIPPI* $311.1 $232.4 +$78.1 +33.9 MISSOURI $1,136 $985 +$151 +15.35 MONTANA $227.3 $180.7 +$46.6 +25.8 NEBRASKA $320.6 $280.3 +40.3 +14.4 NEW JERSEY $2.429 $1.923 +$506 +26.3 NEW YORK $10,105 $8,346 +$1,759 +21.1 NORTH CAROLINA $1,611 $1,361 +250 +18.4 NORTH DAKOTA $209.5 $195.4 +$14.1 +6.7 OHIO $1,222 $902 +$320.1 +35.5 OKLAHOMA $387.5 $346.4 +$41.4 +12 OREGON $498.1 $432.3 +$65.8 +15.2 PENNSYLVANIA $2,100 $1,800 +$300 +16.7 RHODE ISLAND $144.5 $109 +$35.5 +32.6 UTAH $716.5 $610.6 +$105.9 +17.3 VIRGINIA $1,358 $1,194 +$164 +13.7 * Mississippi separates "income and estimate tax," and "withholding tax" as distinct categories. The values in the table are a sum of the two. Source: State revenue reports (Compiled by Karen Pierog, Hilary Russ, Robin Respaut, Ed Krudy, Megan Davies, Tim Reid; editing by G Crosse)
* Bharti Airtel sells 10 pct stake in tower unit for $953 mln
LONDON, March 28 European shares gained on Tuesday in early deals, boosted by positive results and dealmaking, as stock markets recovered from a sentiment-fuelled dip in the previous session.