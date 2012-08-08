Aug 8 After years of shaking up their tax
systems to address swift revenue drops, U.S. states have made
only a few tax changes so far this year, creating a tiny impact
and following last year's trend of avoiding increases, according
to a report released by the National Conference of State
Legislatures on We dne sday.
"Throughout the first half of this year, 2012 features the
smallest aggregate tax cut - 0.2 percent - in the 32-year
history of this report," said the bipartisan group, noting that
voters in California will take up ballot measures to increase
some taxes in November.
California Governor Jerry Brown in June signed a state
budget that closed a nearly $16 billion deficit, with a plan
that relies on voters approving a ballot measure that will boost
sales taxes and income taxes on the wealthy.
In 2011, states enacted a net tax cut of 0.5 percent - the
first since 2001.
So far in 2012, Idaho, Kansas and New York have reduced
their taxes by more than 1 percent, while Illinois and Maryland
hiked taxes by more than 1 percent. The rest "made no
significant net tax change," the report said.
Kansas slashed income taxes, reducing revenues by $250
million, this fiscal year, which began on July 1, and by $850
million for next fiscal year. New York let a temporary income
tax surcharge expire at the end of 2011 and then restructured
its tax brackets to cut the levies for almost all earners.
Idaho's decision to lower the highest personal income tax
rate led to a $31 million revenue loss.
On the other end of the spectrum, Maryland raised rates and
lowered exemptions to generate nearly $250 million in additional
revenue.
States tended to focus on high-income earners and
inheritance and estate taxes in their changes, NCSL found.
"States also generated new revenues through fees,
accelerations and other nontax actions, although activity here
also was much lower than in past years," said the report.
When revenues collapsed due to the 2007-09 recession, many
states legislated tax increases and some considered a wide range
of new fees. In 2009, when the worst of the recession hit their
budgets, states enacted $28.6 billion of increases, the largest
in more than 15 years, NSCL records show.
But many of the tax increases were temporary and voters have
shown little appetite to extend the measures or increase tax
charges. In 2012, a dozen states increased fees, while no states
cut them, according to NCSL.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in May said that states'
revenues have become more volatile because of their reliance on
income taxes. As investments make dramatic swings with a big
impact on individual income, they largely affect the level of
tax collections.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Jim
Christie in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Grebler)