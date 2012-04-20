UPDATE 1-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
April 20 The following table shows seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in March, compared with February.
The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The following figures are in percentage terms.
Feb March
2012 2012
Alabama................ 7.5 7.3 Alaska................. 7.0 7.0 Arizona................ 8.7 8.6 Arkansas............... 7.6 7.4 California............. 10.9 11.0 Colorado............... 7.8 7.8 Connecticut............ 7.8 7.7 Delaware............... 6.9 6.9 District of Columbia... 9.8 9.8 Florida................ 9.4 9.0 Georgia................ 9.1 9.0 Hawaii................. 6.4 6.4 Idaho.................. 8.0 7.9 Illinois............... 9.1 8.8 Indiana................ 8.4 8.2 Iowa................... 5.3 5.2 Kansas................. 6.1 6.2 Kentucky............... 8.7 8.6 Louisiana.............. 7.0 7.1 Maine.................. 7.1 7.2 Maryland............... 6.5 6.6 Massachusetts.......... 6.9 6.5 Michigan............... 8.8 8.5 Minnesota.............. 5.7 5.8 Mississippi............ 9.6 9.0 Missouri............... 7.4 7.4 Montana................ 6.2 6.2 Nebraska............... 4.1 4.0 Nevada................. 12.3 12.0 New Hampshire.......... 5.2 5.2 New Jersey............. 9.0 9.0 New Mexico............. 7.2 7.2 New York............... 8.5 8.5 North Carolina......... 9.9 9.7 North Dakota........... 3.1 3.0 Ohio................... 7.6 7.5 Oklahoma............... 6.0 5.4 Oregon................. 8.7 8.6 Pennsylvania........... 7.6 7.5 Rhode Island........... 11.0 11.1 South Carolina......... 9.1 8.9 South Dakota........... 4.3 4.3 Tennessee.............. 8.0 7.9 Texas.................. 7.1 7.0 Utah................... 5.7 5.8 Vermont................ 4.9 4.8 Virginia............... 5.7 5.6 Washington............. 8.3 8.3 West Virginia.......... 7.2 6.9 Wisconsin.............. 6.9 6.8 Wyoming................ 5.4 5.3 Puerto Rico............ 15.0 15.0
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
* U.S. envoy says focus on liberating Islamic State bastion Raqqa (Writes through)