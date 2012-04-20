By Lisa Lambert
April 20 Unemployment rates dropped in all U.S.
states except New York in March from a year earlier, according
to Labor Department data released on Friday, marking an
improvement in the jobs market that could help President Barack
Obama's re-election chances.
Nationally, strong labor-market gains through the winter
diminished in the spring, with weekly data on jobless claims
increasing.
As the recovery from the 2007-2009 recession inches along,
many people have given up seeking employment. U.S. elections in
November are widely considered a referendum on Obama's job
creation efforts.
But some states, including those crucial to November's
presidential election, have seen unemployment fall to levels not
seen in several years.
The 8.8 percent rate in Illinois is its lowest since 2009,
for example.
"For the seventh straight month, unemployment numbers in
Illinois have continued to fall," said Governor Pat Quinn.
"Today's number is a testament to our solid efforts to create
good jobs in Illinois."
New York's rate rose to 8.5 percent from 8 percent a year
earlier. It was also 8.5 percent in February. Payrolls in New
York, though, also gained the most jobs over the month, 19,100.
Altogether, unemployment rates decreased in 30 states from
February, rose in eight states, and remained the same in 12
states and the District of Columbia.
Federal data released on Thursday indicated the
disappointing job growth could persist into April.
Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, a Democrat, was upbeat
about his state's employment situation, even though its jobless
rate rose in March to 6.6 percent from 6.5 percent in February.
"As more Marylanders find work and seek employment,
our unemployment rate increased slightly to 6.6 percent, while
remaining 24 percent below the national average, and 0.5
percentage points lower than the same time last year," he said
in a statement.
Political rhetoric about jobs is likely to become more
pointed as Obama and likely Republican presidential nominee Mitt
Romney step up their fight to win November's election.
Coming into office at the height of the financial crisis,
Obama quickly bailed out banks and automobile companies and
enacted a package of spending and tax measures intended to
create thousands of jobs.
In about 10 battleground states, which represent 130
electoral votes, the presidential election will likely be close.
Many of these states have struggled with high unemployment,
though some, like Michigan, have seen sharp turnarounds.
A candidate must collect 270 electoral votes to win.
Four years ago, Michigan was a key story throughout the 2008
primaries and general election, when it had the highest jobless
rate in the nation due to financial struggles at the three
leading U.S. automobile companies.
Ohio, another swing state, lost the most jobs in March,
9,500, after gaining the most, more than 25,000, in February.
Last month its unemployment rate fell to 8.5 percent, the
lowest since August 2008. In the first three months of this year
Michigan's unemployed fell by 37,000, Rick Waclawek, the state's
director of labor market information, said in a statement.
Nevada, another swing state, still has the highest
unemployment rate in the country, 12 percent in March. Still,
that is lower than the 13.6 percent at this time last year.
Another decisive swing state, Pennsylvania, saw its
unemployment rate fell to 7.5 percent from 7.9 percent a year
before. Pennsylvania's jobless rate has been below the national
unemployment rate, which stood at 8.2 percent in March, for 47
straight months, according to its labor department.
(Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicgao and Hilary
Russ in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)