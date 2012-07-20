BRIEF-ALTAGAS LTD ANNOUNCES $200 MLN PREFERRED SHARE OFFERING
* ALTAGAS LTD. ANNOUNCES $200 MILLION PREFERRED SHARE OFFERING
July 20 The following table shows seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in June and May.
The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The following figures are in percentages.
May June
2012 2012 Alabama................ 7.4 7.8 Alaska................. 7.0 7.3 Arizona................ 8.2 8.2 Arkansas............... 7.3 7.2 California............. 10.8 10.7 Colorado............... 8.1 8.2 Connecticut............ 7.8 8.1 Delaware............... 6.8 6.7 District of Columbia... 9.3 9.1 Florida................ 8.6 8.6 Georgia................ 8.9 9.0 Hawaii................. 6.3 6.4 Idaho.................. 7.8 7.7 Illinois............... 8.6 8.7 Indiana................ 7.9 8.0 Iowa................... 5.1 5.2 Kansas................. 6.1 6.1 Kentucky............... 8.2 8.2 Louisiana.............. 7.2 7.5 Maine.................. 7.4 7.5 Maryland............... 6.7 6.9 Massachusetts.......... 6.0 6.0 Michigan............... 8.5 8.6 Minnesota.............. 5.6 5.6 Mississippi............ 8.7 8.8 Missouri............... 7.3 7.1 Montana................ 6.3 6.3 Nebraska............... 3.9 3.8 Nevada................. 11.6 11.6 New Hampshire.......... 5.0 5.1 New Jersey............. 9.2 9.6 New Mexico............. 6.7 6.5 New York............... 8.6 8.9 North Carolina......... 9.4 9.4 North Dakota........... 3.0 2.9 Ohio................... 7.3 7.2 Oklahoma............... 4.8 4.7 Oregon................. 8.4 8.5 Pennsylvania........... 7.4 7.5 Rhode Island........... 11.0 10.9 South Carolina......... 9.1 9.4 South Dakota........... 4.3 4.3 Tennessee.............. 7.9 8.1 Texas.................. 6.9 7.0 Utah................... 6.0 6.0 Vermont................ 4.6 4.7 Virginia............... 5.6 5.7 Washington............. 8.3 8.3 West Virginia.......... 6.9 7.0 Wisconsin.............. 6.8 7.0 Wyoming................ 5.2 5.4 Puerto Rico............ 14.2 13.8
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to open)
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 6.57 percent passive stake in Herbalife Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2l7rs1k) Further company coverage: