BRIEF-Mantle Ridge comments on CSX's decision to call special meeting of shareholders
* Mantle Ridge comments on CSX's decision to call special meeting of shareholders
Aug 17 The following table shows seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in July and June. The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The following figures are in percentages. June July 2012 2012 Alabama................ 7.8 8.3 Alaska................. 7.2 7.7 Arizona................ 8.2 8.3 Arkansas............... 7.2 7.3 California............. 10.7 10.7 Colorado............... 8.2 8.3 Connecticut............ 8.1 8.5 Delaware............... 6.7 6.8 District of Columbia... 9.1 8.9 Florida................ 8.6 8.8 Georgia................ 9.0 9.3 Hawaii................. 6.4 6.4 Idaho.................. 7.7 7.5 Illinois............... 8.7 8.9 Indiana................ 8.0 8.2 Iowa................... 5.1 5.3 Kansas................. 6.1 6.3 Kentucky............... 8.2 8.3 Louisiana.............. 7.5 7.6 Maine.................. 7.5 7.6 Maryland............... 6.9 7.0 Massachusetts.......... 6.0 6.1 Michigan............... 8.6 9.0 Minnesota.............. 5.6 5.8 Mississippi............ 8.8 9.1 Missouri............... 7.1 7.2 Montana................ 6.3 6.4 Nebraska............... 3.9 4.0 Nevada................. 11.6 12.0 New Hampshire.......... 5.1 5.4 New Jersey............. 9.6 9.8 New Mexico............. 6.5 6.6 New York............... 8.9 9.1 North Carolina......... 9.4 9.6 North Dakota........... 2.9 3.0 Ohio................... 7.2 7.2 Oklahoma............... 4.7 4.9 Oregon................. 8.5 8.7 Pennsylvania........... 7.6 7.9 Rhode Island........... 10.9 10.8 South Carolina......... 9.4 9.6 South Dakota........... 4.3 4.4 Tennessee.............. 8.1 8.4 Texas.................. 7.0 7.2 Utah................... 6.0 6.0 Vermont................ 4.7 5.0 Virginia............... 5.7 5.9 Washington............. 8.3 8.5 West Virginia.......... 7.0 7.4 Wisconsin.............. 7.0 7.3 Wyoming................ 5.4 5.6 Puerto Rico............ 13.8 13.7
* Mantle Ridge comments on CSX's decision to call special meeting of shareholders
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: FLYNN RESIGNATION Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman says. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is playing down any impact that Flynn's resignation might have on Mattis' debut trip this week to Europe to meet NATO allies. MID