NEW YORK, March 29 Unemployment rates in most
U.S. states in February were flat to somewhat lower compared
with January, according to Labor Department data released on
Friday.
But the range of figures and the regional differences
underscored the patchiness of the recovery in the world's
biggest economy, with commodities-rich states outstripping those
where housing markets were hardest hit.
Twenty-two states had unemployment rate decreases, 12 states
had increases, and 16 states and the District of Columbia had no
change, the department said.
From a year ago, though, unemployment shrank more clearly,
with 37 states and the District of Columbia posting rate
decreases.
While the 2007-09 recession spared few states, those rich in
oil, natural gas and commodities pulled ahead in recovering.
States where housing had been the major source of jobs limped
along more slowly.
For example, North Dakota again notched the lowest jobless
rate, at 3.3 percent. A natural gas boom in that state has
boosted hiring across a range of sectors, including
construction, with builders struggling to keep up with demand.
In contrast, posting the highest unemployment rates were
California, Mississippi, and Nevada, all at 9.6 percent.
California and Nevada were among the states hit hardest by
the mortgage meltdown. While data suggest the national housing
recovery has been gaining steam recently, average home prices
are still at autumn 2003 levels, down about 30 percent from the
2006 peak.
In terms of payroll employment, 42 states saw gains. The
biggest increase in employment for the month came in Texas, with
80,600, while Connecticut posted the biggest loss, at 5,700.