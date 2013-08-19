WASHINGTON, Aug 19 The following table shows
seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for U.S. states, Puerto
Rico and the District of Columbia in July and June, as well as
July 2012.
The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of
Labor. The following figures are percentages.
July June July
2013 2013 2012
Alabama................ 6.3 6.5 7.6
Alaska................. 6.3 6.0 7.1
Arizona................ 8.0 8.0 8.4
Arkansas............... 7.4 7.3 7.4
California............. 8.7 8.5 10.6
Colorado............... 7.1 7.0 8.1
Connecticut............ 8.1 8.0 8.6
Delaware............... 7.4 7.3 7.3
District of Columbia... 8.6 8.5 9.0
Florida................ 7.1 7.1 8.7
Georgia................ 8.8 8.5 9.1
Hawaii................. 4.5 4.6 5.9
Idaho.................. 6.6 6.4 7.2
Illinois............... 9.2 9.1 9.0
Indiana................ 8.4 8.4 8.4
Iowa................... 4.8 4.6 5.5
Kansas................. 5.9 5.8 5.8
Kentucky............... 8.5 8.4 8.4
Louisiana.............. 7.0 7.0 6.6
Maine.................. 6.9 6.8 7.3
Maryland............... 7.1 7.0 7.0
Massachusetts.......... 7.2 7.0 6.8
Michigan............... 8.8 8.7 9.3
Minnesota.............. 5.2 5.2 5.8
Mississippi............ 8.5 9.0 9.3
Missouri............... 7.1 6.9 7.1
Montana................ 5.3 5.4 6.1
Nebraska............... 4.2 4.0 4.0
Nevada................. 9.5 9.6 11.2
New Hampshire.......... 5.1 5.1 5.6
New Jersey............. 8.6 8.7 9.7
New Mexico............. 6.9 6.8 7.0
New York............... 7.5 7.5 8.7
North Carolina......... 8.9 8.8 9.6
North Dakota........... 3.0 3.1 3.1
Ohio................... 7.2 7.2 7.2
Oklahoma............... 5.3 5.2 5.3
Oregon................. 8.0 7.8 8.8
Pennsylvania........... 7.5 7.5 8.1
Rhode Island........... 8.9 8.8 10.5
South Carolina......... 8.1 8.0 9.2
South Dakota........... 3.9 3.9 4.5
Tennessee.............. 8.5 8.5 8.2
Texas.................. 6.5 6.51 6.9
Utah................... 4.6 4.7 5.9
Vermont................ 4.6 4.4 5.2
Virginia............... 5.7 5.5 6.0
Washington............. 6.9 6.8 8.3
West Virginia.......... 6.2 6.0 7.6
Wisconsin.............. 6.8 6.8 7.0
Wyoming................ 4.6 4.6 5.5
Puerto Rico............ 13.5 13.2 14.0