WASHINGTON, Sept 19 President Barack Obama once
again suggested suspending the interest charged on loans to
U.S. states for covering jobless benefits as part of the tax
and deficit plan he unveiled on Monday.
The move would extend a break the states received from the
2009 federal stimulus plan.
In his proposal, Obama called for "relieving states of
interest payments on federal borrowing that are typically
paid through an automatic surtax on employers" and for
"suspending automatic increases in federal (unemployment
insurance) taxes on employers in indebted states."
"Although states have been hit hard by the economic
downturn, many have chronically underfunded their UI programs
and relied on borrowing from the federal government to make up
the shortfall," Obama wrote in his proposal. "This borrowing
often leads states to increase taxes on employers during
recessions, when businesses can least afford the added
burden."
This month businesses in some states are paying special
levies to help cover more than $1 billion in interest that the
states owe the U.S. government.
The 2009 economic stimulus plan made it easier for states
to borrow from the federal government to provide benefits for
unemployed workers, easing the strain on their budgets as
revenue cratered and high numbers of residents filed for
assistance during the recession.
Specifically, interest was waived on the states' loans.
When the stimulus plan expired at the end of 2010, interest
began accruing and now borrowing states must make an interest
payment by Sept. 30.
California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, and North
Carolina have to send in the biggest interest payments
according to Chris Mier, managing director at Loop Capital
Markets, which has been tracking states' unemployment loans.
Not all states borrowed, but, according to Mier, as of
Sept. 8, 33 states must pay interest totaling nearly $1.2
billion.
The federal government is set to hike taxes on employers in
states with outstanding loans as of Jan. 1, 2012, and in his
proposal Obama is also seeking to avoid that increase.
Republicans in the U.S. Congress were cool to the idea of
continuing to suspend the interest payments and the tax hikes
when Obama previously suggested it in February, partly due to
general discontent with the $830 billion stimulus plan. They
also have taken a hard line on assisting the states.
In the same vein, Republicans, who control the House of
Representatives were wary of many of the suggestions Obama
released on Monday.
Obama is also proposing helping states "put their programs
on sounder financial footing." He would like to increase the
taxable wage base states use to fund their unemployment
programs to $15,000 from its current $7,000. Essentially, that
would provide states with more funds.
But Obama would also like to decrease the federal tax rate
so that employers will pay a consistent amount in unemployment
insurance taxes.
The unemployment insurance system is, like the healthcare
programs of Medicaid and Medicare, jointly funded by the states
and federal government.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)