WASHINGTON Aug 18 The state of Virginia has
posted another annual surplus, Governor Bob McDonnell said on
Thursday, adding the state should save a large chunk of the
money to shield against federal spending cuts.
McDonnell said Virginia ran a $544.8 million surplus for
the budget year that just ended, including $310.7 million of
additional revenue and $234.1 million in spending cuts.
"This is the second year in a row that we have posted a
budget surplus," McDonnell said in a statement.
"We have done this by budgeting conservatively, keeping
taxes low, reforming how state government works, and investing
wisely in core functions of government crucial to private
sector job creation and economic development."
During recent debt and deficit fights in the U.S. Congress,
credit rating agencies kept an eye on Virginia, where the
economy is heavily reliant on jobs provided by the neighboring
federal capital and the military.
McDonnell said he would like to use $30 million from the
surplus to create a special fund for addressing future federal
spending decisions and to put another $132.7 million into
Virginia's rainy day fund.
Many states across the country are nervous about spending
cuts attached to the compromise that U.S. President Barack
Obama struck with congressional Republicans, especially because
no one is certain in what areas a bipartisan, bicameral
committee will decide to cut.
The committee has until November to suggest a package of
billions of dollars of cuts that will face an up-or-down vote
by the entire Congress.
"At the national and international levels we face
tremendous uncertainty and volatility," McDonnell said. "While
we are all, to a great extent, captive to the same domestic and
global economic trends, there are many areas that remain within
our control."
He would also like to dedicate $18.7 million to the
Virginia Retirement System, a public employee pension fund that
developed a huge shortfall in the 2007-09 recession.
