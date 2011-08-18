WASHINGTON Aug 18 The state of Virginia has posted another annual surplus, Governor Bob McDonnell said on Thursday, adding the state should save a large chunk of the money to shield against federal spending cuts.

McDonnell said Virginia ran a $544.8 million surplus for the budget year that just ended, including $310.7 million of additional revenue and $234.1 million in spending cuts.

"This is the second year in a row that we have posted a budget surplus," McDonnell said in a statement.

"We have done this by budgeting conservatively, keeping taxes low, reforming how state government works, and investing wisely in core functions of government crucial to private sector job creation and economic development."

During recent debt and deficit fights in the U.S. Congress, credit rating agencies kept an eye on Virginia, where the economy is heavily reliant on jobs provided by the neighboring federal capital and the military.

McDonnell said he would like to use $30 million from the surplus to create a special fund for addressing future federal spending decisions and to put another $132.7 million into Virginia's rainy day fund.

Many states across the country are nervous about spending cuts attached to the compromise that U.S. President Barack Obama struck with congressional Republicans, especially because no one is certain in what areas a bipartisan, bicameral committee will decide to cut.

The committee has until November to suggest a package of billions of dollars of cuts that will face an up-or-down vote by the entire Congress.

"At the national and international levels we face tremendous uncertainty and volatility," McDonnell said. "While we are all, to a great extent, captive to the same domestic and global economic trends, there are many areas that remain within our control."

He would also like to dedicate $18.7 million to the Virginia Retirement System, a public employee pension fund that developed a huge shortfall in the 2007-09 recession. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)