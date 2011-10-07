WASHINGTON Oct 7 The federal government will not send Virginia property owners money to help with damage caused by an August earthquake, the state's governor said on Friday.

Bob McDonnell, a Republican who has questioned whether the federal government is reaching beyond its constitutional authority in areas such as healthcare, said in a statement that "disaster relief and public safety are core functions of the federal government."

The state had requested help in covering damage of nearly $15 million to residences caused by the Aug. 23 earthquake.

"Unfortunately, volunteer groups are ill-equipped to repair earthquake damage and while state and local officials are doing everything they can, federal assistance is necessary," he said.

McDonnell added that he would immediately appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency's denial of his request.

FEMA officials were unavailable to comment. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)