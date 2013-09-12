WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Virginia's revenues fell in
August by 4.8 percent from the same month a year ago, as
individual withholding payments slipped, the state reported on
Thursday.
Governor Robert McDonnell said the state had expected the
5.5 percent decrease in withholding from the previous August,
after the payments rose by double digits in July.
"While August revenue numbers are slightly down, as
anticipated due to the importance of individual withholding
payments, Virginia's overall revenue picture continues to be
positive," McDonnell said in a statement. "We are running ahead
of projections on a year-to-date basis, and we continue to make
sound investments in areas like transportation."
For the fiscal year that started in July revenues are up 3
percent, twice the annual forecast of 1.5 percent growth.
From July 2011 through January 2013, Virginia's revenues had
fallen only three times. In 2013, they have also fallen in
February and March.
Still, Virginia was able to end fiscal 2013 on June 30 with
a surplus of $585 million, the largest in eight years, after
seeing double-digit gains in other months.
Due to its proximity to the nation's capital, Virginia
weathered the 2007-09 recession better than many other states
and has enjoyed a strong recovery. Yet, the state is considered
especially vulnerable to the federal spending cuts known as
sequestration because of the military presence there as well as
heavy federal spending on contracts and salaries.