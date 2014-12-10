WASHINGTON Dec 10 Total tax collections for
Washington were 39.8 percent higher in October than the same
month last year, according to a report released by the office of
the District of Columbia's chief financial officer on Wednesday.
In October, the first month of fiscal 2015 for the U.S.
capital, tax collections totaled $127 million.
The report showed that for all of last fiscal year tax
collections were $6.12 billion, 0.3 percent higher than the year
before. The increase was a lot lower than Washington has seen of
late - tax collections in fiscal 2013 were 5 percent higher than
the previous year. In fiscal 2012, they were 9.9 percent higher.
Housing has been riding a boom in Washington; both property
taxes and deed taxes rose from October 2013 to October 2014. On
the other hand, both corporate and individual income taxes fell.
The value of October 2014 property transfers was 23.5
percent more than in October 2013.
Housing sales were 12.1 percent higher, with the average
price of single-family homes rising 16.3 percent to $738,985 and
that of condominiums increasing 10.8 percent to $499,893, as
well.
The financial office also said the district, a city without
a state, has the lowest combined tax burden when compared to its
metropolitan neighbors, according to a study where hypothetical
state and local taxes were estimated for a family of three at
different income levels in eight regional jurisdictions.
Specifically, the district's income tax is lowest for all
income levels except for those at the $50,000 and $150,000
levels. Meanwhile, the property tax burden falls below all
area-wide averages, ranging from 2.35 percent to 3.13 percent.
The study used 2013 data.
