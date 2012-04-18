April 18 More than half of local and state
employees continue to work under pay freezes, while others are
accelerating their retirements or facing the prospects of
layoffs as the effects of the recession linger on the public
sector, according to a survey released on Wednesday.
The survey of members of the International Public Management
Association for Human Resources and the National Association of
State Personnel Executives, found public employees also worry
about their image.
Some 73 percent of those surveyed said the "public
perception of government workers" is a top concern, more those
who listed staff retention, healthcare costs and workload sizes.
When revenue collapsed during the recession, state and local
governments slashed spending, often laying off workers and
freezing job openings. Even though the downturn officially ended
in 2009, revenue is only now inching higher in some places.
The pace of public job cuts is slowing, with 28 percent of
those surveyed reporting layoffs this year compared to 40
percent last year. But more than a fifth - 22 percent - said
employees had accelerated their retirements.
Altogether, nearly 70 percent of those asked said their work
forces are smaller than in 2008, and the leaner staffing could
persist for a while, with 42 percent reporting hiring freezes.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)