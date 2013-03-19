NEW YORK, March 19 The U.S. National Park Service plans to reopen the Statue of Liberty to tourists on July 4, the U.S. independence day, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar told reporters on Tuesday.

The statue in New York Harbor has been closed since Hurricane Sandy slammed into New York on Oct. 29. While the statue itself was unharmed, the storm damaged docks, grounds and security systems at the tourist attraction. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)