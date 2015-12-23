Dec 23 The United States on Wednesday set
preliminary dumping duties on corrosion-resistant steel products
from China, India, Italy and South Korea, saying they were made
with unfair government support.
The preliminary decision from the Department of Commerce set
duties of up to 255.8 percent on imports from China including
from Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial Co Ltd.
Imports from India, including JSW Steel Ltd and
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd, face duties of up to 6.92
percent after a complaint by United States Steel Corporation
, Nucor Corporation, ArcelorMittal USA
and AK Steel Corporation.
Most South Korean companies, including Hyundai Steel
Company, had duties set at up to 3.51 percent and most Italian
companies at 3.11 percent.
The Department of Commerce decided against duties for goods
from Taiwan.
The news follows a preliminary ruling last month on
countervailing duties for the same products.
Commerce is due to hand down its final decision on Taiwan by
March 8 and is scheduled to make a final ruling on the other
countries by May 10.
More than $1.5 billion worth of steel treated with metals
including zinc and aluminum was imported from the affected
countries in 2014.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Bill
Trott)