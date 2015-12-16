WASHINGTON Dec 16 The United States on
Wednesday slapped import duties of up to 227.29 percent on
imports of cold-rolled flat steel from China after finding the
goods were produced using unfair levels of government support.
In a preliminary decision, the Department of Commerce set
duties on imports from Brazil, China, India and Russia. The
steel is used in industries ranging from auto manufacturing to
construction.
The duties will affect companies including Benxi Iron and
Steel (Group) Special Steel Co after a complaint by
AK Steel Corp, ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor
Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc. and United States
Steel Corp.
The Department of Commerce is still to hand down preliminary
rulings on anti-dumping duties on the goods.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Tom Brown)