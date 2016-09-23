WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Friday said India was dumping welded stainless pressure pipe
in the United States at below market value and unfairly
subsidizing the products.
The final determination is a further step toward locking in
U.S. duties on the imports, which the department said would
range up to 13.3 percent. The pipes are used to transport fluids
at high temperatures and pressures, and are used in the
petrochemical, oil and gas and other industries.
The duties will become final if the International Trade
Commission determines the U.S. industry was being harmed. The
department said a final ITC decision was due on Nov. 6.
Bristol Metals, a subsidiary of U.S. steel products maker
Synalloy Corp, Outokumpu Stainless Pipe, a subsidiary
of Finnish firm Outokumpu, Felker Brothers Corp and
Marcegaglia USA brought the case last year.
In 2015, imports of the products from India were valued at
an estimated $33.1 million, the department said.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)