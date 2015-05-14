WASHINGTON May 14 The U.S. Department of
Commerce on Thursday confirmed import duties on steel nails from
South Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Taiwan and Vietnam after finding
they were being sold below cost in the United States.
Anti-dumping duties ranged as high as 323.99 percent for
goods from Vietnam, which was also found to be providing unfair
government subsidies to its domestic industry and is being
subjected to separate anti-subsidy duties.
The complaint was lodged by Mid Continent Steel & Wire, the
largest bulk pallet nail manufacturer in the United States.
A final decision from the International Trade Commission is
due by June 27, 2015.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Grant McCool and Ted
Botha)